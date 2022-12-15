Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malavika Mohanan-Mathew Thomas starrer titled 'Christy'

Set against the backdrop of Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, the film revolves around ordinary residents’ lives.

Published: 15th December 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster of Malavika Mohanan-Mathew Thomas starrer titled 'Christy'.

First look poster of Malavika Mohanan-Mathew Thomas starrer titled 'Christy'.

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas would headline the directorial debut of Alvin Henry, which has a screenplay by acclaimed Malayalam authors Benyamin and G Indugopan.

The makers have revealed the title as Christy. Set against the backdrop of Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, the film revolves around ordinary residents’ lives.

The film, based on a story by Alvin Henry, marks Malavika Mohan’s return to Malayalam after Pattam Pole and The Great Father. The other cast members include Joy Mathew, Vineeth Viswam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani and Veena Nair. 

Anend C Chandran (Premam, Bheeshma Parvam) is the director of photography, and Manu Antony handles the editing. Govind Vasantha writes the score to the lyrics by Anwar Ali and Vinayak Sasikumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malavika Mohanan Mathew Thomas Malayalam film Christy
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp