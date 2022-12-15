Malavika Mohanan-Mathew Thomas starrer titled 'Christy'

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas would headline the directorial debut of Alvin Henry, which has a screenplay by acclaimed Malayalam authors Benyamin and G Indugopan.

The makers have revealed the title as Christy. Set against the backdrop of Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, the film revolves around ordinary residents’ lives.

The film, based on a story by Alvin Henry, marks Malavika Mohan’s return to Malayalam after Pattam Pole and The Great Father. The other cast members include Joy Mathew, Vineeth Viswam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani and Veena Nair.

Anend C Chandran (Premam, Bheeshma Parvam) is the director of photography, and Manu Antony handles the editing. Govind Vasantha writes the score to the lyrics by Anwar Ali and Vinayak Sasikumar.

