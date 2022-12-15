Second schedule of 'Vilayath Buddha' completed

Home Entertainment Malayalam

The second schedule of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, Vilayath Buddha, was wrapped up in Idukki.

The second schedule of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, Vilayath Buddha, was wrapped up in Idukki.

The second schedule of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, Vilayath Buddha, was wrapped up in Idukki. The update was shared by the film’s cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, who rose to fame for his work in the recent blockbuster Kantara.

In a warm post, Arvind wrote, “Celluloid is the first Malayalam movie I ever watched. Have been a huge fan of Prithviraj since. To be working with him is nothing short of a miracle. As we wrap the second schedule of Vilayath Buddha, I cannot thank the universe enough for conspiring and making me a part of this super team.”

 Prithviraj plays a character named Double Mohanan in the film, which marks the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of the late filmmaker Sachy. He also assisted Prithviraj in Lucifer. G R Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan are scripting the film based on the former’s novel of the same name.

The story primarily revolves around two characters Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict is about the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former.

Kottayam Ramesh has been cast in the role of Bhaskaran Master. Anu Mohan, Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan, and Shammy Thilakan will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Jakes Bejoy is the music director, and Sreejith Sarang will be handling the edits. Sandip Senan is producing the film under the banner of Urvasi Theatres.

