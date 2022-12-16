Home Entertainment Malayalam

It's a wrap for Ganesh Raj's 'Pookkaalam'

The filmmaker said in his Facebook post that he has been working on the film's script for four years with the pre-production alone taking up a year.

Published: 16th December 2022

Filmmaker Ganesh Raj

Filmmaker Ganesh Raj. (Photo | Ganesh Raj Facebook)

By Express News Service

After the success of Aanandam, director Ganesh Raj is helming a film titled Pookkaalam. It stars Vijayaraghavan and KPAC Leela as the leads. After shooting for 37 days, the makers wrapped up the shoot.

Ganesh took to his Facebook handle to share that while his directorial debut Aanandam 'primarily dealt with youngsters', Pookkaalam was his attempt to 'explore a story about the very amongst us'. The filmmaker also added that he has been working on the film's script for four years with the pre-production alone taking up a year.

Pookkaalam also stars Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Abu Salim, Annu Antony, Roshan Mathew, Sarasa Balussery, Arun Kurian, Sarath Sabha, and Aristo Suresh among others.

The film has Anend C Chandran as the cinematographer and music by Sachin Warrier. It is produced by Vinod Shornur and Thomas Thiruvalla. 

