Amala Paul's 'The Teacher' to stream on Netflix from this date

By Express News Service

The Teacher, the recently released Malayalam film starring Amala Paul in the lead role, will make its OTT debut on December 23, on Netflix, the streaming giant announced on social media.

With story and direction by Vivek, The Teacher follows the life of the central character played by Amala, whose perfect life goes haywire after a disturbing video involving her goes viral. Now an outcast, the film focuses on the woman fighting to get back her normal life.

Besides Amala, the film also stars Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manju Pillai, Vinita Koshy, and IM Vijayan, among others. It is backed by Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty, G Pruthiviraj.

The technical crew of the film consists of PV Shajikumar who wrote the screenplay and dialogues, with Anu Moothedath as the cinematographer. The music is composed by Dawn Vincent and editing is handled by Manoj.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

