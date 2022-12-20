Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bhavana Menon completes 20 years in films, pens note on debut film 'Nammal'

In her gratitude note, speaking about her character in Kamal's directorial Nammal, Bhavana noted that Parimalam is a slum dweller who speaks in the Thrissur dialect.

Published: 20th December 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 03:31 PM

South Indian Actress Bhavana Menon. (File | EPS)

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

Actor Bhavana Menon, who predominantly works in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films, on Tuesday completed twenty years milestone in her film career.  

Marking the occasion, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her debut film Nammal in which she played Parimalam. In her gratitude note, speaking about her character in Kamal's directorial Nammal, Bhavana noted that Parimalam is a slum dweller who speaks in the Thrissur dialect.

"I still remember the way I sulked when they finished my Make-up, saying no one is gonna recognize me. I was a child myself and I did it anyway. But now I know, I couldn't have asked for a better debut. So many successes so many failures, setbacks, pain, happiness, love, and friendships...but all of these shaped me into the person I am today! I'm still learning and unlearning so much !! When I pause for a second and look back, all I'm feeling is GRATITUDE. And I continue this journey with that same gratitude and the same fear that I had in me as a newcomer!! And I’m so excited for the journey ahead of me." (sic)

Meanwhile, after a five-year hiatus, the actor is set to make her comeback in Malayalam films with Ntikkakkakkoru Premondaarnn, written and directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. The film also stars Sharafudheen. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

