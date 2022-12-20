Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj's 'Jana Gana Mana' may have a sequel

Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of his film 'Kaapa' and will have a busy year ahead with the release of 'Salaar', which also stars Prabhas.

Published: 20th December 2022

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran recently indicated the idea of a sequel to his blockbuster movie 'Jana Gana Mana'.

The actor in the course of an interactive event dropped big hints on his upcoming projects saying: "We do have ideas of doing a sequel to 'Jana Gana Mana' which will also be sort of a prequel; you will get to explore this character to before What you saw in 'Jana Gana Mana'."

This news has raised expectations of his fans who have loved and praised the film, thanks to the strong storyline, script and acting.

Apart from this, Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture 'L2: Empuraan' with Mohanlal and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

