'Ini Utharam' to release on Zee5 on Friday

The story revolves around Dr Janaki, played by Aparna, who confesses to the police of murdering someone.

Published: 21st December 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Aparna Balamurali-starrer Ini Utharam will stream on the Zee5 digital platform from December 23.

By Express News Service

Following the theatrical release, the Aparna Balamurali-starrer Ini Utharam will stream on the Zee5 digital platform from December 23.

The murder mystery, directed by Sudeesh Ramachandran and written by Ranjith Unni, also features Harish Uthaman, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Chandhunadh, Siddique, Jaffar Idukki and Siddharth Menon.  

Following the pressure from the media and local people, the police are compelled to explore all the possibilities. The story unfolds with police discovering two bodies, neither of which Janaki claims to have killed.

With Hesham Abdul Wahab scoring the music, Vinayak penned the lyrics. The technical crew also includes cinematographer Ravichandran and editor Jithin D.

