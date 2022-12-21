Home Entertainment Malayalam

It’s a wrap for Navya Nair-Saiju Kurup film

S Cube Films, the banner that backed the Parvathy-starrer Uyare, is producing the upcoming film, which is yet to be titled.

Published: 21st December 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 09:54 AM

The team for Aneesh Upasana’s film wrapping up work on the last day of the shoot

The team for Aneesh Upasana’s film wrapping up work on the last day of the shoot. (Photo | Navya Nair Instagram)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Navya Nair and Saiju Kurup teaming up for Aneesh Upasana’s (Matinee, Seconds, Popcorn) film. After a month-long shoot, the makers have wrapped up filming. S Cube Films, the banner that backed the Parvathy-starrer Uyare, is producing the upcoming film, which is yet to be titled.

Navya and Saiju had recently acted together as a married couple in the VK Prakash directorial Oruthee. However, details regarding their roles in the upcoming film are not yet known.

Navya, who had been away from cinema post her marriage, returned back after an eight-year-long gap with Oruthee. In the meanwhile, she acted in the Kannada films Drishya (2014) and Drishya 2 (2021) —the remakes of the Malayalam thriller series Drishyam. Saiju is also part of Bermuda, Pallotti, and Sthanarthi Sreekuttan.

Saiju Kurup, last seen in Nivin Pauly's Saturday Night, is part of multiple upcoming projects including Bermuda, Pallotti, and Sthanarthi Sreekuttan. A sequel to his 2021 film Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan, in which he plays the titular role, is also in the planning.

