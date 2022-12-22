Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tamannaah’s look from Arun Gopy’s Bandra out

We had earlier reported about popular South Indian actor Tamannaah making her Malayalam debut with the Dileep-starrer Bandra.

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of South Indian actor Tamannaah who will be making her Malayalam debut with the Dileep-starrer Bandra.

First look poster of South Indian actor Tamannaah who will be making her Malayalam debut with the Dileep-starrer Bandra.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about popular South Indian actor Tamannaah making her Malayalam debut with the Dileep-starrer Bandra. On her birthday, the film’s makers have released a special poster featuring her. 
The actor looks royal and regal in a princess-like outfit.

Bandra is helmed by Arun Gopy, who had earlier directed Dileep in Ramaleela. Uday Krishna is scripting the upcoming film, which is said to be an action-gangster drama. It is being predominantly shot in North India.

The cast includes several non-Malayali actors like Sarath Kumar, Dino Morea, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, and VTV Ganesh. 

Arun Gopy has retained his Ramaleela DoP Shajikumar and editor Vivek Harshan. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film has Sam CS as the music director. Tamannaah, last seen in the Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam, has the Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar and the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan coming up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamannaah Bandra Dileep Debut Malayalam film
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp