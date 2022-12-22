Tamannaah’s look from Arun Gopy’s Bandra out

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about popular South Indian actor Tamannaah making her Malayalam debut with the Dileep-starrer Bandra. On her birthday, the film’s makers have released a special poster featuring her.

The actor looks royal and regal in a princess-like outfit.

Bandra is helmed by Arun Gopy, who had earlier directed Dileep in Ramaleela. Uday Krishna is scripting the upcoming film, which is said to be an action-gangster drama. It is being predominantly shot in North India.

The cast includes several non-Malayali actors like Sarath Kumar, Dino Morea, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, and VTV Ganesh.

Arun Gopy has retained his Ramaleela DoP Shajikumar and editor Vivek Harshan. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film has Sam CS as the music director. Tamannaah, last seen in the Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam, has the Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar and the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan coming up.

