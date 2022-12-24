Mohanlal-LJP film titled Malaikottai Valiban

By Express News Service

Amidst much hype, the makers of the upcoming Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film have announced the film’s title as Malaikottai Valiban. John & Mary Creative, Amen Movie Monastery, Century Films, and Max Lab are jointly backing the film.

Along with the title launch, the film’s technical crew has also been introduced. PS Rafeeque, who collaborated with Lijo in Amen (2013), is scripting the film. On the technical front, the director has got his regulars—cinematographer Madhu Neeekandan (Churuli), music director Prashanth Pillai (Amen, Ee.Ma.Yau), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu, Churuli). Lijo’s associate Tinu Pappachan is part of this film as well.

Expectations are sky-high for Malaikottai Valiban though the makers are yet to begin shooting. Director Lijo and his team are currently busy with location scouting in Rajasthan, where most of the film will be shot. Mohanlal is said to be playing a wrestler’s role in the film, which has been planned on a big scale.

As per reports, the team is planning to begin shooting in January, 2023.

