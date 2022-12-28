Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s Roby Varghese Raj project launched

Mammootty, who is known to team up with newcomers, will be next seen in cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj’s directorial debut.

Published: 28th December 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mammootty

Malayalam actor Mammootty. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Mammootty, who is known to team up with newcomers, will be next seen in cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj’s directorial debut. The film, backed by the actor’s banner, Mammootty Kampany, got launched yesterday with a customary pooja and switch-on ceremony in Pala. The makers are planning to shoot the film across Kerala, Pune and Mumbai.

Billed as a thriller, this yet-to-be-titled film has its story by Muhammed Shafi. He has also penned the screenplay along with actor Rony David Raj, who is also director Roby’s brother. While Sushin Shyam will be composing the film’s music, cinematography and edits will be handled by Muhammed Rahil and Praveen Prabhakar, respectively. Roby Varghese Raj is noted for his cinematography in Mammootty’s films like Puthiya Niyamam and The Great Father. He last shot the Jayasurya-starrer John Luther.

