Joju George-Martin Prakkat production announced

After Nayattu, filmmaker Martin Prakkat has reunited with Joju George, this time as a producer, for a movie titled Iratta (Twin), directed by debutant Rohit MG Krishnan, who has previously made a few award-winning short films. Joju’s banner Appu Pathu Pappu Production House is bankrolling it jointly with Martin Prakat Films. Anjali, Srindha, Arya Salim, Srikanth Murali, Sabumon and Abhiram play the other main characters in Iratta. The director of photography is Vijay, who has worked with noted cinematographers Sameer Tahir, Shyju Khalid and Girish Gangadharan, while Manu Antony edits. Jakes Bejoy is working on the music.