Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese to star in 'Aap Kaise Ho'

The poster features the 'Hindi' title written in Malayalam and English, which translates to "How are you?"

The first look poster of Aap Kaise Ho, starring Sreenivasan, his son Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese, was released on Friday. 

The upcoming film is written by Dhyan Sreenivasan and directed by Vinay Jose. Aap Kaise Ho is produced by Manuel Cruz Darwin and Amjath. The poster features the 'Hindi' title written in Malayalam and English, which translates to "How are you?"

The film also stars Ramesh Pisharody, Saiju Kurup, Sudhessh Jeeva Joseph,  Divyadarshan, Sanju Sivram, Navas Vallikunnu, Jude Antony Joseph, Tanvi Ram, Abin Bino Surabhi Santhosh and Vijitha. 

Aap Kaise Ho has cinematography by Akhil George, music by Dawn Vincent and Anand Madusoodanan and editing by Vinayan MJ.

