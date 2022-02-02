Rahul Riji Nair reveals first look of next, Keedam

By Express News Service

After Kho Kho, director Rahul Riji Nair has teamed up again with Rajisha Vijayan for his next feature titled Keedam. Mohanlal shared the first-look poster on his Facebook page. Sreenivasan and Vijay Babu play the other principal characters in the film.

Sharing the poster, Rahul wrote, “Personally, it was a dream come true moment for me to work with the legendary Sreenivasan Sir, whose films have had the deepest impact on my love for this medium. Vijay Chettan has always been a brother to me, and I am happy to have associated with him as an actor this time. The film also features the most versatile Manikandan Pattambi Chettan alongside a few of my most dear ones in both cast and crew.”

Rahul’s banner First Print Studios is bankrolling Keedam in association with Fairy Frames Production. Rakesh Dharan shot the film while Christy Sebastian edits. Appu N Bhattathiri is the post-production supervisor. Sidhartha Pradeep composed the music, and Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics.