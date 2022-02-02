STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Rahul Riji Nair reveals first look of next, Keedam

Rahul’s banner First Print Studios is bankrolling Keedam in association with Fairy Frames Production.

Published: 02nd February 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Keedam first look.

Keedam first look.

By Express News Service

After Kho Kho, director Rahul Riji Nair has teamed up again with Rajisha Vijayan for his next feature titled Keedam. Mohanlal shared the first-look poster on his Facebook page. Sreenivasan and Vijay Babu play the other principal characters in the film.

Sharing the poster, Rahul wrote, “Personally, it was a dream come true moment for me to work with the legendary Sreenivasan Sir, whose films have had the deepest impact on my love for this medium. Vijay Chettan has always been a brother to me, and I am happy to have associated with him as an actor this time. The film also features the most versatile Manikandan Pattambi Chettan alongside a few of my most dear ones in both cast and crew.”

Rahul’s banner First Print Studios is bankrolling Keedam in association with Fairy Frames Production. Rakesh Dharan shot the film while Christy Sebastian edits. Appu N Bhattathiri is the post-production supervisor. Sidhartha Pradeep composed the music, and Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Riji Nair Keedam Mohanlal Sreenivasan Vijay Babu
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp