Asif Ali to lead Jeethu Joseph’s next 'Kooman'

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Asif Ali (Photo | Asif Ali, Instagram)

By Express News Service

After the successful Drishyam 2 and the recently completed Mohanlal-starrer The 12th Man, director Jeethu Joseph will direct Asif Ali in his next feature titled Kooman.

The makers released an intriguing motion poster featuring an owl, a snake, and a man on the run against the backdrop of a giant moon.

Touted as a thriller, Kooman comes from the mind of KR Krishnakumar, who also scripted The 12th Man. Allwin Antony is producing the project that marks Jeethu’s first collaboration with Asif. Renji Panicker and Baburaj also feature in the cast list. The female lead is yet unannounced.

Vishnu Shyam is writing the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. VS Vinayak is in charge of editing duties. Satheesh Kurup, who shot Drishyam 2, is helming the camera.

Last seen in Kunjeldho, Asif Ali’s next release is Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum. He is also working on director Sethu’s Maheshum Marutiyum, in which he shares the screen with Mamta Mohandas.

