STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Goddess of Indian film music

Unlike Malayalam songs, where the beauty of the lyrics combined with ragas make them appealing, the tune alone makes Hindi songs captivating.

Published: 07th February 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | PTI)

Like every Indian, I too have been an ardent fan of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs from childhood. In those days, radio was the only medium to listen to and enjoy those beautiful songs. Later, I was introduced to more songs of Lata ji, when I became a part of the Kozhikode-based Brother's Orchestra.

The people in Kozhikode then were very fond of Hindi songs and Hindustani music. So, popular Hindi songs, especially of Lata ji, Rafi saheb and Kishore Kumar, were crowdpullers for any orchestra.

Unlike Malayalam songs, where the beauty of the lyrics combined with ragas make them appealing, the tune alone makes Hindi songs captivating. That is the peculiarity of Hindustani music. I still remember one of the members of our orchestra singing Lata ji's song 'O Sajanaa barakhaa...' That remains one of my favourite songs of all time. 

ALSO READ: ‘A voice that will reverberate forever’

What makes Lata ji's songs very very special is not the tune alone, but her soulful rendition, expressions and an unblemished voice. Remember, the technology at the time was not that advanced.

Her voice was untampered and we would be mesmerised by the clarity in that voice, which was recorded using a single microphone.I would like to pay my tribute to the legendary singer in one sentence. She was and will always remain the goddess of Indian film music.

'Void in music world'

KS Chitra (Singer): Lataji’s demise has created a void in the Indian music world, that cannot be filled. Her physical presence may not be here anymore but she has left behind thousands of songs that will be a textbook for the new generation of music students and the generations to come

Mammootty (Actor): India has lost our nightingale. Cinema and music will never be the same again. Lataji, your immense body of work and your iconic voice will be unparalleled forever. #LataMangeshkar

Sujatha Mohan, (Singer): Thank you Lataji for the music,  you are immortal... Pranams.

P Jayachandran (Singer): She was really a jewel of India. Personally, for me, it is like my own mother departing. I was lucky enough to meet her personally once. Her songs are beautiful and will remain more beautiful forever. 

Mohanlal (Actor): Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of the musical phenomenon, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. May she live on through her music. Sending condolences to her loved ones.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Legendry singer Nightingale Music Songs Kozhikode
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp