RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Goddess of Indian film music

Ouseppachan By

Like every Indian, I too have been an ardent fan of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs from childhood. In those days, radio was the only medium to listen to and enjoy those beautiful songs. Later, I was introduced to more songs of Lata ji, when I became a part of the Kozhikode-based Brother's Orchestra.

The people in Kozhikode then were very fond of Hindi songs and Hindustani music. So, popular Hindi songs, especially of Lata ji, Rafi saheb and Kishore Kumar, were crowdpullers for any orchestra.

Unlike Malayalam songs, where the beauty of the lyrics combined with ragas make them appealing, the tune alone makes Hindi songs captivating. That is the peculiarity of Hindustani music. I still remember one of the members of our orchestra singing Lata ji's song 'O Sajanaa barakhaa...' That remains one of my favourite songs of all time.

ALSO READ: ‘A voice that will reverberate forever’

What makes Lata ji's songs very very special is not the tune alone, but her soulful rendition, expressions and an unblemished voice. Remember, the technology at the time was not that advanced.

Her voice was untampered and we would be mesmerised by the clarity in that voice, which was recorded using a single microphone.I would like to pay my tribute to the legendary singer in one sentence. She was and will always remain the goddess of Indian film music.

'Void in music world'

KS Chitra (Singer): Lataji’s demise has created a void in the Indian music world, that cannot be filled. Her physical presence may not be here anymore but she has left behind thousands of songs that will be a textbook for the new generation of music students and the generations to come

Mammootty (Actor): India has lost our nightingale. Cinema and music will never be the same again. Lataji, your immense body of work and your iconic voice will be unparalleled forever. #LataMangeshkar

Sujatha Mohan, (Singer): Thank you Lataji for the music, you are immortal... Pranams.

P Jayachandran (Singer): She was really a jewel of India. Personally, for me, it is like my own mother departing. I was lucky enough to meet her personally once. Her songs are beautiful and will remain more beautiful forever.

Mohanlal (Actor): Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of the musical phenomenon, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. May she live on through her music. Sending condolences to her loved ones.