Roshan Mathew completes shoot for upcoming Vikram-starrer Cobra

By Express News Service

Roshan Mathew has completed shooting for his Tamil debut Cobra, starring Vikram and helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Sharing a picture of him alongside the filmmaker, Roshan wrote on his Instagram handle: “This is the longest project I’ve shot for. And with the kind of challenges that were thrown at us, I have so much respect for the way this man here pulled it together and made it all work.

Without any compromises and without a dip in his infectious energy, that too. Thank you for the ride. Love to the whole team of Cobra. Especially to @the_real_chiyaan sir @harish_dop @7_screenstudio, and the direction and costume team.”

Last seen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kuruthi, Roshan has Vysakh’s Night Drive, Sibi Malayil’s Kotthu, and Sidharth Bharathan’s Chathuram part of his upcoming lineup. He is also a part of Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, the big-screen adaptation of author G Indugopan’s Amminipilla Vettu Case, and the Hindi film Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.