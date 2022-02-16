Bernard: Appani Sarath, Anjali Ameer headline psychological drama

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Appani Sarath and Anjali Ameer are headlining Bernard, a psychological drama helmed by filmmaker Devaprasad Narayanan, known for the films Light and the State Award-nominated children’s film Maram Paranjhathu. With censoring of the film complete, the makers hope to release it by the end of the month. Devaprasad also plans to submit the film for the upcoming Kerala State Awards.

Speaking about the subject of Bernard, the filmmaker-writer-composer describes it as an “offbeat” material—a study of the “intricacies of the human mind”, violence, guilt and repercussions. To give a sense of the nature of his film, Devaprasad shares that Sarath’s character—the eponymous Bernard— eliminates his wife after he suspects her of having extra-marital relationships. Anjali Ameer plays his better half.

“Bernard is a man who is aware of his shortcomings, but what if instead of overcoming them, he makes things worse for himself by doing certain things he isn’t supposed to do? And it gets stranger when he starts a routine where he starts justifying his actions and asks all sorts of absurd questions—some of a sexual nature—to himself,” adds Devaprasad, who hopes Sarath and Anjali to win state awards for their performances.

Aside from music, script and director, Devaprasad also handled the art department. Bernard was lensed by Liju Mathew and edited by Jerin.