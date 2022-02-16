STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bernard: Appani Sarath, Anjali Ameer headline psychological drama

The experimental feature is directed by Devaprasad Narayanan 

Published: 16th February 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Appani Sarath and Anjali Ameer are headlining Bernard, a psychological drama helmed by filmmaker Devaprasad Narayanan, known for the films Light and the State Award-nominated children’s film Maram Paranjhathu. With censoring of the film complete, the makers hope to release it by the end of the month. Devaprasad also plans to submit the film for the upcoming Kerala State Awards.

Speaking about the subject of Bernard, the filmmaker-writer-composer describes it as an “offbeat” material—a study of the “intricacies of the human mind”, violence, guilt and repercussions. To give a sense of the nature of his film, Devaprasad shares that Sarath’s character—the eponymous Bernard— eliminates his wife after he suspects her of having extra-marital relationships. Anjali Ameer plays his better half. 

“Bernard is a man who is aware of his shortcomings, but what if instead of overcoming them, he makes things worse for himself by doing certain things he isn’t supposed to do? And it gets stranger when he starts a routine where he starts justifying his actions and asks all sorts of absurd questions—some of a sexual nature—to himself,” adds Devaprasad, who hopes Sarath and Anjali to win state awards for their performances.

Aside from music, script and director, Devaprasad also handled the art department. Bernard was lensed by Liju Mathew and edited by Jerin. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Appani Sarath Anjali Ameer Bernard Devaprasad Narayanan
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp