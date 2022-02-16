STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathyan Anthikad unveils first look of new film Makal

Sathyan Anthikad expressed his excitement about theatres returning to normal operations and informed fans that the film would reach the screens soon.

Published: 16th February 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sathyan Anthikad

Sathyan Anthikad (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Sathyan Anthikad has unveiled the first look poster of his new film, Makal, starring Jayaram and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. The filmmaker expressed his excitement about theatres returning to normal operations and informed fans that the film would reach the screens soon.

“Makal is getting ready. The pandemic is abating, and life is slowly returning to normal. So are theatres, which have become very active. You only feel like you’ve seen a movie if you’ve seen it on the big screen with friends and family. Makal was waiting for that,” said the veteran whose last film was the hit Fahad Faasil-starrer, Njan Prakashan.

While sharing the poster, on the occasion of Meera Jasmine’s birthday, Anthikad wrote, “It may seem as if Makal is the story of someone amongst us. If so, it is not a coincidence, as Srinivasan said at the beginning of Vadakkunokkiyanthram; it’s deliberate. It was the experiences of you and I that shaped Makal. She will be with you in a few weeks.” 

Jayaram shared the poster with the caption: “Makal, a film that is very close to my heart.” Iqbal Kuttippuram wrote the script.

