When passion strongly beckons

Media professional Vivek Muzhakkunnu has turned lyricist for the first time with the recently released Bibin George-starrer Thirimali.

Published: 18th February 2022

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Media professional Vivek Muzhakkunnu has turned lyricist for the first time with the recently released Bibin George-starrer Thirimali. Vivek penned three tracks for the travel adventure, which also stars Johny Antony and Dharmajan Bolgatty as key characters alongside Bibin. 

Each character in Thirimali has a different purpose and personality; keeping this in mind, Vivek wrote three distinct tracks—Thudarkatha, Kathangalayi, and Thedunnu —to convey the tone of certain situations these characters go through. Further embellishing Vivek’s lines are Sreejith Edavana’s compositions.  

On the challenge of managing two professions simultaneously, Vivek sees it this way: “I believe that if one is strongly passionate about something, we have to keep aside a few hours for it every day, provided we are not inconveniencing others. I have this habit of keeping a diary, and I spend the wee hours of my mornings jotting down thoughts and lines. I wake up as early as 4 am, write, and occasionally return to bed right after,” he chuckles. “It’s a habit that accompanied me from my childhood days.”

Vivek’s work in Thirmali has fetched him a few more offers, some of which are with big names. He is content with the response to his work so far, particularly from actor and filmmaker Johny Antony, who, much to Vivek’s delight, has been spreading the word in his circle.  
  Vivek is now looking forward to his next, the Indrans-starrer Vamanan.

