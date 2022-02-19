STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Trailer of V K Prakash’s Oruthee presents Navya Nair’s comeback in mystery thriller

Oruthee revolves around the unexpected ordeals that Radhamani—a mother and the conductor on a ferry—has to overcome in three days.

Published: 19th February 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Navya Nair is returning to the silver screen after a long hiatus with VK Prakash’s Oruthee. The makers have dropped the trailer of the family-oriented thriller, which piques curiosity without giving away any major plot points.

Oruthee revolves around the unexpected ordeals that Radhamani—a mother and the conductor in a ferry—has to overcome in three days.

Saiju Kurup plays the role of her UAE-based husband, while Vinayakan plays a sub-inspector who is involved in the central case. The latter has been tagged as the male lead and expected to be different from his previous roles.

Aside from Navya, Vinayakan, and Saiju, Oruthee also stars KPAC Lalitha, Santosh Keezhatoor, Vyshakh, Sreedevi Varma, and Kalabhavan Haneef, among others.

Jimshi Khalid handled the camera while Lijo Paul edited. Gopi Sundar composed the music to the lyrics written by Alankode Leelakrishnan and BK Harinarayanan.

Jyotish Shankar is the production designer. Benzy Nazar is bankrolling the film under Benzy Productions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navya Nair VK Prakash Saiju Kurup Oruthee
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp