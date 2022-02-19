Trailer of V K Prakash’s Oruthee presents Navya Nair’s comeback in mystery thriller

By Express News Service

Navya Nair is returning to the silver screen after a long hiatus with VK Prakash’s Oruthee. The makers have dropped the trailer of the family-oriented thriller, which piques curiosity without giving away any major plot points.

Oruthee revolves around the unexpected ordeals that Radhamani—a mother and the conductor in a ferry—has to overcome in three days.

Saiju Kurup plays the role of her UAE-based husband, while Vinayakan plays a sub-inspector who is involved in the central case. The latter has been tagged as the male lead and expected to be different from his previous roles.

Aside from Navya, Vinayakan, and Saiju, Oruthee also stars KPAC Lalitha, Santosh Keezhatoor, Vyshakh, Sreedevi Varma, and Kalabhavan Haneef, among others.

Jimshi Khalid handled the camera while Lijo Paul edited. Gopi Sundar composed the music to the lyrics written by Alankode Leelakrishnan and BK Harinarayanan.

Jyotish Shankar is the production designer. Benzy Nazar is bankrolling the film under Benzy Productions.