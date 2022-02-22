Vysakh’s thriller Night Drive to release on March 11

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Vysakh’s Night Drive, starring Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben, and Indrajith Sukumaran, has an official release date.

Published: 22nd February 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 11:03 AM

By Express News Service

Director Vysakh’s Night Drive, starring Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben, and Indrajith Sukumaran, has an official release date. The single-night thriller drama will hit theatres on March 11. 

The film’s writer Abhilash Pillai had told us earlier that the film will see the Pulimurugan director trying something different from what he has done before.

“The story takes place over a single night. This is the first time that he is attempting a full-fledged thriller. I wouldn’t call it minimalist, and yet, it’s not in the vein of the usual big-budget entertainers that he does,” he said.

Night Drive is bankrolled by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto. Sunil S Pillai edited the film, which was shot by cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Ranjin Raj composed the music and background music.

