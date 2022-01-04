WATCH | Teaser of Kunchacko Boban-Arvind Swami’s Rendagam lands

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swami are headlining director Fellini TP’s second Malayalam feature Ottu, simultaneously made in Tamil as Rendagam.

The makers have released the Tamil teaser, which gives us a sense that the film is a gangster thriller where Kunchacko Boban’s character gets caught in the events involving Arvind Swami’s character.

The film marks Arvind Swami’s return to Malayalam cinema after 25 years. Fellini told us earlier that the main actors will converse in Tamil in Rendagam instead of having their lines dubbed by others.

The teaser, which has Kunchako Boban uttering Tamil lines, confirms that. Fellini is directing a script by S Sajeev with backing from actor Arya and producer Shaji Nadeshan’s August Cinemas.

WATCH: