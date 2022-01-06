Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute selected for Rotterdam international film fest

By Express News Service

Ahead of the theatrical release of Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute on January 14, the makers have shared that the film has been selected for Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute marks Dulquer’s first collaboration with the filmmaker and writers Bobby and Sanjay, who have previously delivered audience favourites such as Mumbai Police and Traffic. Dulquer essays a Sub-Inspector from Kerala Police named Aravind Karunakaran.

Diana Penty plays the female lead, with Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy among the other actors in the film.

Jakes Bejoy is the music composer. Aslam K Purayil shot the film, with editing by Sreekar Prasad. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is bankrolling Salute as the company’s fifth production venture.