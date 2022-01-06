Joju George-A K Sajan’s Pulimada rolls in Wayanad

By Express News Service

AK Sajan is returning to the director’s chair with Pulimada, for which he has cast Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Shooting kicked off in Wayanad yesterday. Pulimada will also see veteran cinematographer-director Venu getting behind the camera after a gap of eight years.

As per a source, the film is a thriller where Joju essays the principal character, a police constable whose life becomes altered when a woman enters his life.

The cast also has Balachandra Menon, Chemban Vinod, Lijomol Jose, Johnny Antony, Fara Shibla (Kakshi Amminippilla fame), Abhiram, and Jaffer Idukki, in addition to director Jeo Baby, screenwriter Dileesh Nair, and actors Abu Salim and Pauly Valsan.

Jakes Bejoy is handling the music department while Vivek Harshan edits. Production controller-turned-producer Dixon Poduthas and Suraj PS are jointly bankrolling it under the banner of Ink Lab Cinemas in Association with Super Deluxe Entertainment.