Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Bro Daddy' to release on January 26

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film "Bro Daddy" is to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 26. The film marks Prithviraj's second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller "Lucifer", which also featured Mohanlal.

"Bro Daddy" is billed as a fun family drama. The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the film's trailer. "Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy! Streaming on #DisneyHotstar from 26/01/2022," Prithviraj wrote.

Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin. "Bro Daddy" is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.