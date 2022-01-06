Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Bro Daddy' to release on January 26
'Bro Daddy' is billed as a fun family drama and Prithviraj, who is also directing the film, took to Twitter and shared the film's trailer.
Published: 06th January 2022 07:38 PM | Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:58 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film "Bro Daddy" is to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 26. The film marks Prithviraj's second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller "Lucifer", which also featured Mohanlal.
"Bro Daddy" is billed as a fun family drama. The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the film's trailer. "Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy! Streaming on #DisneyHotstar from 26/01/2022," Prithviraj wrote.
Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy!— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) January 6, 2022
Streaming on #DisneyHotstar from 26/01/2022 https://t.co/PXIrUi34Ao@BroDaddyMovie @Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial @kalyanipriyan @iamunnimukundan @SoubinShahir @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine @DisneyPlusHS @PrithvirajProd @deepakdev4u pic.twitter.com/dlWrtCC1pz
Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin. "Bro Daddy" is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.