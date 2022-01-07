STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bro Daddy' to stream from January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar

Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that his second directorial, Bro Daddy, will go for a direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published: 07th January 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bro Daddy'.

By Express News Service

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that his second directorial, Bro Daddy, will go for a direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The team announced yesterday that it will stream from Jan 26 on the platform, in a longer trailer announcing the same. 

The relatively more lighthearted footage also presents additional cast members not seen in the recently released teaser. 

Mohanlal leads the film billed as a family entertainer. Bro Daddy also has Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Jaffer Idukki, Mallika Sukumaran, Kaniha, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Nikhila Vimal, Sijoy Varghese and Kavya Shetty in its long cast list.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Bro Daddy was scripted by Sreejith N and Bibin George.

Abinandhan Ramanujam helmed the camera while Akhilesh Mohan handled editing duties. Composer Deepak Dev reteams with Prithviraj for Bro Daddy. MR Raja Krishnan worked on the sound department.

