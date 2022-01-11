STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dulquer’s Salute  release postponed indefinitely

The release of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming investigation thriller film Salute has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the increasing Omicron COVID-19 cases in the country.

Poster of Dulquer Salman's Salute. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

The release of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming investigation thriller film Salute has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the increasing Omicron COVID-19 cases in the country. Additionally, theatre chains have also withdrawn bookings following the update. The film was supposed to release on January 14.

Dulquer took to his official Facebook page to announce the news. “We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release. Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of ‘Salute’.  We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this, we must prioritise health and safety. We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support,” he wrote. 

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute comes from acclaimed writers Bobby and Sanjay. Dulquer plays a police sub-inspector Aravind Karunakaran in the film. Diana Penty plays the female lead, with Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy among the other actors in the film.

News of Rotterdam selection false, says Salute team

A few days back, multiple media outlets mentioned that Salute was selected to screen at the 2022 edition of the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. However, the team has confirmed that the news is false. The film’s production controller Sidhu Panakkal confirmed the same to us. 

