Finally, Malayalam superstars throw in their lot with sexual assault survivor

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Finally, the Malayalam superstars have thrown in their lot with the survivor, who was subjected to a traumatic sexual assault in a moving car, in the year 2017, in Kerala.

Police have filed a fresh FIR against actor Dileep, a key accused in the sexual assault case after a film director P Balachandra Kumar made fresh revelations against Dileep in an interview on Reporter Live Channel recently.

The filmmaker has recalled his visits to Dileep's house in connection with producing a movie called Pickpocket. Balachandra Kumar claims to have met a key accused in the case, 'Pulsar' Suni with Dileep and his brother Anoop. He, among other things, claims that on November 15, 2017, Dileep, his family members, and a "VIP guest" watched the video of the sexual assault at the actor's residence.

Against the backdrop of the allegations made by Balachandra Kumar, the survivor chose to break her silence through an Instagram post on Monday in which she affirmed to continue her struggle to ensure the perpetrators of the crime against her were brought to book.

In a surprise development following this, Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal who until lately appeared to be only helping the accused by their alleged "neutral" stand or whatever, have thrown in their lot with the survivor.

While Mammootty reportedly reshared the survivor's post on his social media story with the affirmation, 'With You,' Mohanlal too did the same while sending his "Respect" while signing off.

Moreover, Bollywood filmmaker and writer Zoya Akhtar were among the scores of people from the industry who expressed their support for the survivor. "More power to you," Zoya Akhtar told the survivor.

Meanwhile, Dileep has moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail in the fresh case slapped against him for conspiring to endanger the lives of the police officers investigating the sexual assault case.