Dhyan Sreenivasan and Prayaga Martin join Santosh Mandoor-directed Bullet Diaries

Published: 12th January 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dhyan Sreenivasan (L) and Prayaga Martin

Dhyan Sreenivasan (L) and Prayaga Martin (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Prayaga Martin will be part of writer-director Santosh Mandoor's Bullet Diaries, which will begin rolling on January 15. A source close to the team says the film will be a thriller.

Nobin Thomas, Pramod Mattummal and Minu Thomas are bankrolling the film under the banner of B3M Creations. Set in Kannur against a Christian milieu, Dhyan will play Raju Joseph, a young man passionate about bikes. 

Karuvanchal and Alankode are the main locations. Renji Panicker, Johny Antony, Salim Kumar, Srikant Murali, Kottayam Pradeep, and Nisha Sarang are also in the cast. Shaan Rahman composes the tunes to the lyrics of Kaithapram and Rafeeq Ahmed. Faisal Ali is director of photography.

