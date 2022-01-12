STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mamta Mohandas to play female lead in Asif Ali-starrer Maheshum Maruthiyum

Since the car is an essential part of the story and has a bond with the main characters, the makers will be using a restored 1983 version of Maruti 800.

Published: 12th January 2022 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas

Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Asif Ali is headlining director Sethu's next entitled Maheshum Maruthiyum. The latest update is that Mamta Mohandas has joined the cast as the female lead. The Sethu directorial is bankrolled by Maniyanpilla Raju Productions in association with VSL Film House.

Maheshum Maruthiyum is touted as a romantic comedy featuring a man, the first Maruti 800 model, and a woman. Since the car is an essential part of the story and has a bond with the main characters, the makers will be using a restored 1983 version of Maruti 800.

Asif, whose last release was Kunjeldho, has Sibi Malayil's Kothu and Rajeev Ravi's Kuttavum Shikshayum among his upcoming releases. Mamta Mohandas, on the other hand, is also expected to be in Amal Neerad's Bilal, the sequel of Big B.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maheshum Maruthiyum Mamta Mohandas Asif Ali VSL Film House
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp