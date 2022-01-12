Mamta Mohandas to play female lead in Asif Ali-starrer Maheshum Maruthiyum

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Asif Ali is headlining director Sethu's next entitled Maheshum Maruthiyum. The latest update is that Mamta Mohandas has joined the cast as the female lead. The Sethu directorial is bankrolled by Maniyanpilla Raju Productions in association with VSL Film House.

‘Maheshum Maruthiyum’ taking to the roads soon.



Happy to announce my next film alongside @asifali produced by @maniyanpillaraju and Directed by Sethu of Sachi-Sethu Duo.

Need your support and cheers ! https://t.co/tlnLeyp02G — Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan) January 10, 2022

Maheshum Maruthiyum is touted as a romantic comedy featuring a man, the first Maruti 800 model, and a woman. Since the car is an essential part of the story and has a bond with the main characters, the makers will be using a restored 1983 version of Maruti 800.

Asif, whose last release was Kunjeldho, has Sibi Malayil's Kothu and Rajeev Ravi's Kuttavum Shikshayum among his upcoming releases. Mamta Mohandas, on the other hand, is also expected to be in Amal Neerad's Bilal, the sequel of Big B.