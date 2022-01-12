Vineeth Kumar leads Irfan Kamal's corporate thriller The Suspect List

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Another single location experimental film is on the way, titled The Suspect List, and headlined by Vineeth Kumar. A procedural set against a corporate backdrop, the film will likely be a direct-to-digital release. However, the OTT platform is yet to be confirmed as the team is currently in the negotiation phase.

Speaking to us, the film's writer-director Irfan Kamal calls it an IT company-centric whodunit, a first in Malayalam cinema. "It is centred on a fraud committed by an individual and the attempts to smoke him out. If they don’t, the company will end up getting dissolved," he shares.

The 'suspect list' refers to seven senior officials who head various departments in the company. "Vineeth plays the CEO determined to find out who is responsible for it and why they did it," adds the debutant filmmaker, who is a lawyer by profession.

The idea for The Suspect List came to Irfan while being engaged in software-related work connected with his ad agency. Every actor, except Vineeth, is a newcomer. Irfan's initial plan was to have newcomers fill up all roles. However, that changed when Vineeth showed interest in playing the protagonist.

Produced by Adv Jisha NK and Irfan Kamal, the film has debutant Manunath Palliyadiyil as the director of photography. Sunesh Sebastian handled the edits, and Ajiesh Anto wrote the music. Eby Thomas worked on the sound design.