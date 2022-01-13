STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Prappeda  pushed us to approach things differently’

The actor plays the protagonist of the upcoming avant-garde feature helmed by Krishnendu Kalesh. The film has been selected at the upcoming edition of the Rotterdam film festival

Published: 13th January 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Krishnendu Kalesh’s maiden full-length feature Prappeda (Hawk's Muffin).

By Express News Service

We recently reported that filmmaker Krishnendu Kalesh’s Prappeda is an official selection at the 51st International Film Festival of Rotterdam, in the ‘Bright Future’ category reserved for films that boast “original subject matter, and an individual style, representing the cutting edge of the contemporary filmmaking”.

Ketaki Narayan, the leading lady of the avant-garde feature, remarked that Prappeda getting selected in the abovementioned category is not surprising. “Krishnendu Kalesh has an explicit vision when it comes to looking at things differently, and he pushed us (actors) hard to come out of our cliche approach towards each scene and the situations we performed,” said the Mumbai-based actor who made her Malayalam debut in director Jayaraj’s Veeram. 

The cast also features Nithin George (Luca, Paka), Rajesh Madhavan, Jayanarayan Thulasi Das, Mano Jose, Neena Kurup, Midhun Murali, Dinak, and Kenny.

Ketaki is grateful to cinematographer Manesh Madhavan for suggesting her name for Prappeda. She had earlier worked with Manesh in the short film Burning. Manesh also shot the critically acclaimed Joju George-starrer, Joseph. Prappeda was edited by Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Moothon).

Prappeda is backed by Jayanarayan Thulasi Das, who also essays Xavier, one of the lead characters. Ketaki added that the story would have existed only as a fairy tale without his support. She hopes he will inspire more producers to create original content with new visions, directors and writers.

