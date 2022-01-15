Shane Nigam, Revathy-starrer 'Bhoothakaalam' to premiere on SonyLIV on Jan 21; trailer released

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Shane Nigam and veteran actor Revathy are sharing the screen for Bhoothakaalam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Along with releasing the trailer, the makers have announced that the film will premiere on SonyLIV on January 21.

Co-written by Rahul Sadasivan and Sreekumar Shreyas, Bhoothakaalam also stars Saiju Kurup, James Eliya, Athira Patel, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Valsala Menon, Manju Pathrose, and Riyaz Narmakala.

Shane Nigam is also making his debut as a music director with this film. Gopi Sundar composed the background score.

Shehnad Jalal cranked the camera while Shafique Mohamed Ali managed editing duties. Manu Jagadh handled the production design.

Bhoothakaalam is produced jointly by Teresa Rani and Sunila Habeeb under the banners of Plan T Films and Shane Nigam Films.

