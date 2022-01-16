Mollywood superstar Mammootty tests positive for Covid; condition stable

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mollywood superstar Mammootty on Sunday has been tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The actor, who was shooting for the fifth part of the iconic CBI series, in which he plays the central character of the movie- Sethuramiyyer, did not attend Sunday's shoot. The actor has quarantined himself in his house at Kadanvathra. His health condition is stable.

"Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the directions of the authorities concerned. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take the utmost care," said Mammootty.

Meanwhile, sources close to the CBI-5 movie said the test results of others in the movie set are negative. "The remaining portions of Mammootty will be shot once he recovers from the infection. The shooting will continue till then with other actors," added a source.

This is for the first time in Malayalam cinema's history that the fifth part of a movie is being made with the same actor in the lead and helmed by the same director.

Several film stars have fallen ill among the rising number of Covid cases in the country. Veteran actor Sathyaraj, Trisha, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, Shobhana to name a few.

'CBI 5' is the fifth of a series of popular investigative series directed by K. Madhu and each of them has been a runaway hit. The writer K N Swamy and director K Madhu,who had worked together for the previous installments of the franchise - ‘Oru CBI Diary Kurippu’, ‘Jagratha’, ‘Sethurama Iyer CBI’, and, ‘Nerariyan CBI’ are reuniting for the forthcoming film.



Mammootty plays the lead role of Sethuraman Iyer in 'CBI 5'. The film has an impressive star cast comprising, among others, Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar reprising their roles as associate officers Chacko and Vikram respectively.

The film had begun its shoot on November 29, 2021. Mammootty joined the sets after completing Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam'. Ramya Pandiyan is playing the lead lady in the film.

(With IANS inputs)