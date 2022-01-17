STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RIP Alleppey Ranganath: A master composer of devotional and film songs

On Friday, Ranganath was presented with the prestigious 'Harivarasanam' award by the state government at a function held at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala.

Alleppey Ranganath (R) after receiving the Kerala government's Harivarasanam award at Sabarimala Sannidhanam on January 14

Alleppey Ranganath (R) after receiving the Kerala government's Harivarasanam award at Sabarimala Sannidhanam on January 14. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran music director Alleppey Ranganath (73) who passed away in Kottayam on Sunday, was the composer of some of the  evergreen devotional and film songs.

On Friday, he was presented with the prestigious 'Harivarasanam' award by the state government at a function held at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala. However, after contracting COVID, he was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital where he breathed his last.

Ranganath, who was  the eldest son of Vezhapra Kunjukunju Bhagavathar and Ganabhooshanam MG Devammalu, entered Mollywood as one of the music directors of the  movie 'Jesus' (1972).  He composed 'Oshana.....Oshana' for the movie. After collaborating with singer Yesudas, Ranganath come up some mesmerising tunes for seasonal music albums released by the celebrated singer’s Tharangni.

The audio cassettes released by Tharangni during the 1981 Onam season had some memorable tunes composed by Ranganath to the lyrics of late ONV Kurup. The evergreen songs in the album include 'Nalumani poove', 'Nirayo Nira Nirayo' and 'Parayoo nin ganathin'. 

Along with festival and devotional songs, Yesudas' Tharangni also came up with some songs for children. In 1983, the first volume of Tharangni's children’s album was released.

With lyrics penned by late Bichu Thirumala and music composed by Ranganath, the album was a top seller. The song 'Karadimada, kodumada cheruvukalil' and 'Pathupathungi pammi nadakkum kunjikuzhimadiyan' sung by Yesudas in the album continues to conquer the hearts of children. 

Among the devotional songs, 'Swami sangeetham aalapikkum', 'Ella dukhavum theerthu tharoo en Ayyane' and  'En manam ponnambalam' top the list. His successful collaboration with Tharangni and the success of his albums gave him a handful of offers in movies in the mid-1980s.

The films for which he composed music include 'Aarante Mulla Kochu Mulla' (1984), 'Pappan Priyappetta Pappan' (1986), 'Principal Olivil' 1985), 'Mamalakalkkappurath' (1985) and 'Ambadi Thannilorunni’ (1986). 'Kaattil kodum kattil' from 'Aarante Mulla...' became a chart buster.

He has composed nearly 2,000 songs for various films and dramas. He also gave music to more than 200 devotional songs as well as light music. 

