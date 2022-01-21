STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Mammooty, now Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 21st January 2022 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

The 35-year-old actor's diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19.

Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

"I have just tested positive for Covid19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms," the "Kurup" star wrote.

Mammooty shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on January 16, saying that he contracted the virus despite taking precautions.

The 70-year-old star was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film "CBI 5" when he tested positive.

On Thursday, India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

