Soubin Shahir, Hareesh Kanaran join debutant Bijoy Joseph’s film

Hareesh Kanaran will make his maiden production debut with a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by debutant Bijoy Joseph. Soubin Shahir will be sharing the screen with the actor as a lead. 

Published: 29th January 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hareesh Kanaran, Bijoy Joseph.

By Express News Service

Bijoy wrote the story, and Paul Varghese penned the screenplay and dialogues. Bijoy has previously worked under directors such as Mahesh Narayanan, VK Prakash, and Jose Sebastian.

Hareesh Kanaran is co-producing the film with former production manager John Kudiyanmala. The latter has worked in Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, 10 Kalpanakal and Vargam.

As per a source, the film is set against a village backdrop and revolves around the comical and heartwarming events in a government employee’s life.

The other cast members include Aju Varghese, Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Idavela Babu, and Nirmal Palazhi. Aby Salvin is composing the music to BK Harinarayanan’s lyrics. Manoj Pillai is handling the camera, with Noufal Abdullah editing.

TAGS
Hareesh Kanaran Bijoy Joseph Soubin Shahir
