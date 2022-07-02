STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ranjith Sankar announces his next movie titled '4 Years'

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Madhu Neelakandan, who has previously worked with Ranjith in Sunny (2021) and Ramante Edanthottam (2017). 

Published: 02nd July 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam movie director Ranjith Sankar (Phpto | Ranjith Sankar@ Instagram)

Malayalam movie director Ranjith Sankar (Phpto | Ranjith Sankar@ Instagram)

By Express News Service

Ranjith Sankar, who last directed Sunny, has announced his next film titled 4 Years. The director made the announcement on his social media handle on Thursday.

His post read, “4 Years is about Gayathri and Vishal, their college sunrises, canteen sunsets and hostel midnights.” The announcement brief hints that the film could be a college love story and the poster features a college classroom in the background. 4 Years will be produced by the Dreams N Beyond banner, which was founded by Ranjith and his frequent collaborator actor Jayasurya. 

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Madhu Neelakandan, who has previously worked with Ranjith in Sunny (2021) and Ramante Edanthottam (2017). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjith Sankar 4 years
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp