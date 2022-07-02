Ranjith Sankar announces his next movie titled '4 Years'

By Express News Service

Ranjith Sankar, who last directed Sunny, has announced his next film titled 4 Years. The director made the announcement on his social media handle on Thursday.

His post read, “4 Years is about Gayathri and Vishal, their college sunrises, canteen sunsets and hostel midnights.” The announcement brief hints that the film could be a college love story and the poster features a college classroom in the background. 4 Years will be produced by the Dreams N Beyond banner, which was founded by Ranjith and his frequent collaborator actor Jayasurya.

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Madhu Neelakandan, who has previously worked with Ranjith in Sunny (2021) and Ramante Edanthottam (2017).