OTT release for Malayalam courtroom drama 'Vaashi' on July 17

The film, which has been produced by G. Suresh Kumar, has cinematography by Neil D'Cunha and music by Kailas.

Published: 03rd July 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Tovino, Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Vaashi'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Vishnu G Raghav's Malayalam courtroom drama 'Vaashi', featuring actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, will release on the OTT platform Netflix on July 17.

The film was released in theatres on June 17.

Netflix made the announcement on its Twitter timeline. It said: "A judgment with two verdicts. One, of the case and one of a relationship. 'Vaashi' is coming to Netflix on the 17th of July in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada!"

Both Keerthy and Tovino play lawyers in the film. While Keerthy plays a Hindu girl, Madhavi, Tovino plays a Christian character called Ebin Mathew. Both fall in love and get married. Life seems to be going on well until a particular rape case has them appearing on opposite sides and both are determined to win it.

The film, which has been produced by Keerthy Suresh's dad G. Suresh Kumar, has cinematography by Neil D'Cunha and music by Kailas.

Background score for the film is by Yakson and Neha and art is by Sabu Mohan.

