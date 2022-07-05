STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kunchacko Boban unveils teaser of 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'

The first footage from Kunchacko Boban’s next, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, is out.

Published: 05th July 2022 08:24 AM

Kunchacko Boban

Actor Kunchacko Boban (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The first footage from Kunchacko Boban’s next, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, is out. The third feature of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the satirical courtroom drama has the actor playing a thief named Kozhummal Rajeevan, a.k.a Ambaas Rajeevan, who becomes embroiled in a court case after a dog bites him. The amusing teaser shows Kunchacko Boban and the other characters speaking in Kasargod dialect while the former recounts an absurd argument that leads to unintentional murder.

Presenting the teaser, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “Super excited to be alongside a bunch of talented new faces in front of the camera… And hoping to churn up some Humor, Satire, Emotions, and Thrills to keep you guys entertained. Just a glimpse and more to come….”

The film is aiming for a theatrical release on August 12. Produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Nna Thaan Case Kodu features Super Deluxe-fame Gayathrie Shankar as the female lead while Minnal Murali actor Rajesh Madhavan plays a significant supporting character. The rest of the cast features a multitude of newcomers picked through auditions.

