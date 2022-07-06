STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahesh Narayanan's 'Ariyippu' to become first Malayalam film to enter Locarno Film Festival

'Ariyippu', which means 'Declaration' in English, has actors Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha playing the lead.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood director Mahesh Narayanan

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Mahesh Narayanan's much-awaited film 'Ariyippu' will become the first Malayalam film to feature in the international competition section of the Locarno Film Festival, which is to open on August 3 this year.

Disclosing this information on social media, actor Kunchacko Boban, who is producing the film and also playing the lead in it, said, "The 75th Locarno Film Festival which will open on 3rd August will have a Malayalam film 'Ariyippu' in the international competition section for the first time ever in the history of the festival.

"And as it coincides with the 75-year legacy of Udaya Pictures, it indeed is a personal honour for me as well and a tribute to my grandfather and father.

"I extend my wholehearted thanks to my dear friend/writer/co-producer/director Mahesh Narayanan, co-producer Shebin Backer and the entire team of 'Ariyippu' for being part of making this history. This also marks the first production venture of Kunchacko Boban Productions!!"

'Ariyippu', which means 'Declaration' in English, has actress Divya Prabha playing the female lead. and has wrapped up its Indian schedule.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kunchacko Boban said, "And it's the official wrap up of the Indian schedule of 'Ariyippu'!" The unit only recently wrapped up the shooting of its Indian schedule.

