We had reported earlier that Fahadh Faasil is starring in Paachuvum Athbudha Vilakkum, the directorial debut of Akhil Sathyan, the twin brother of Varane Avashyamund director Anoop Sathyan and son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

The makers have confirmed that the film will be hitting screens in December. Akhil Sathyan is scripting, directing, and editing the film. Ambili-fame Sharan Velayudhan is the director of photography.