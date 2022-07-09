STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Basil Joseph headlines Fahadh’s production 

After Kumbalangi Nights and Joji, producers Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran return with Paalthu Janvar under their banner Bhavana Studios.

By Express News Service

After Kumbalangi Nights and Joji, producers Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran return with Paalthu Janvar under their banner Bhavana Studios. Directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, the film will hit theatres this Onam.

Basil essays the main character, with Indrans, Johny Antony, Shammi Thilakan, Dileesh Pothan, and some new faces also featuring in the cast. The team also shared that a cow plays one of the film’s characters.
Paalthu Janvar has a script by Vinoy Thomas and Aneesh Anjali.

Sangeeth P Rajan has previously worked with directors Amal Neerad and Midhun Manuel Thomas. In the announcement video, Fahadh recalled meeting him first on the set of Iyobinte Pusthakam.

The principal technical crew comprises Shylock-fame Renadive as the director of photography, composer Justin Varghese (Joji), and editor Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum).

