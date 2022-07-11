STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yesteryear Malayalam filmmaker, creator of catchline 'Vannallo Vanamala,' passes away

"Nayana," starring Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Baby Anagha, released in 2014, was his last feature film.

Published: 11th July 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ad-film maker and Malayalam film director K N Sasidharan passed away following a heart attack at his residence in Edapally, Kochi, on Monday morning. He was 72.

A native of Guruvayur in Thrissur, Sasidharan made his debut as a filmmaker in 1984 through Akkare, based on a novel by P K Nandanavarma in the same name after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. He also wrote the script and dialogues for the film, which featured Bharat Gopi and Madhavi in lead roles while Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Nedumudi Venu played guest roles.  

Nayana, starring Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Baby Anagha, released in 2014, was his last feature film. Kannathaya Penkutty, released in 1985, starring Bharat Gopi, Jayabharathi, Mammootty, Thilakan, and Jagathy Sreekumar, is another noted work of his.

In the latter part of his life, Sasidharan turned to ad-filmmaking. Vannallo Vanamala, a catchline created for the television advertisement for a washing soap in the early 1990s, was a big hit those days. He used to run an advertising agency 'Suryarekha' in Kochi.

Sasidharan is survived by his wife Veena, and sons Rithu and Mukhil. Indulekha is his daughter-in-law.

His cremation will be held on Tuesday at 10 am at Edapally crematorium.

