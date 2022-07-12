Second teaser of Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkum' out
The film, scripted by Jallikattu scribe S Hareesh from a story by Lijo, is said to be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, which has Pazhani as the location.
Published: 12th July 2022
After the unconventional first teaser that intrigued film buffs, Mammootty released the second teaser of his much-anticipated Lijo Jose Pellissery collaboration, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkum.
The footage presents a single-take sequence of Mammootty enacting a performance of Sivaji Ganeshan from the 1973 film, Gauravam.
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is produced by Mammootty under his home banner Mammootty Kampany.
Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, and Rajesh Sharma are also part of the cast.