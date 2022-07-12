STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinay Rai to play villain in thriller starring Mammootty

Vinay Rai (Doctor, Thupparivalan) has been cast as the antagonist in the film which marks the actor’s first Malayalam project.

Published: 12th July 2022 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 02:33 PM

Actor Vinay Rai.

By Express News Service

Filming for director B Unnikrishnan’s next feature with Mammootty has commenced at Ernakulam. The as-yet-untitled project, with script by Udayakrishna (Pulimurugan) sees the Grandmaster director once again exploring the thriller terrain. Mammootty essays a police officer.

Vinay Rai (Doctor, Thupparivalan) has been cast as the antagonist in the film which marks the actor’s first Malayalam project. Sneha, Amala Paul and Aishwarya Lekshmi have been cast as the female leads. The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, and Siddique among others. 

Operation Java fame Faiz Siddik is the director of photography, with Justin Varghese working on the music. B Unnikrishnan’s frequent collaborator Manoj is handling editing duties. Aroma Mohan and RD Illuminations are jointly backing the film.

Vinay Rai Mammootty B Unnikrishnan
