Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swami’s Tamil-Malayalam bilingual 'Ottu' completed

When we had reached out to Fellini earlier, the director told us that the film is a thriller, which features the same cast in both languages.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban

Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swami share the screen for the first time in director Fellini TP’s second feature, Ottu, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual with the Tamil title, Rendagam.

The team informs us that filming is complete. Ottu marks Arvind Swami’s return to Malayalam cinema after 25 years. When we reached out to Fellini earlier, the director told us that the film is a thriller, which features the same cast in both languages.

He had also told us they shot Ottu simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil instead of dubbing the Tamil portions. Fellini directed Ottu from a script by S Sajeev with backing from actor Arya and producer Shaji Nadeshan’s production company August Cinemas. AR Rahman’s nephew AH Kaashif is handling the music department.

