London-based Malayali sound effects editor Nirupama Rajendran nominated for Emmy

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: London-based Malayali sound effects editor Nirupama Rajendran has been nominated for Emmy Awards 2022. Nirupama, 23, has been nominated as sound effects editor in the category of ‘Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program’ (Single Or Multi-Camera) for her work in ‘The Tinder Swindler’, a Netflix crime documentary.

Originally from Patturaikkal in Thrissur, Nirupama’s family is now settled in Kozhikode. “Though she had assisted in a few sound editing works, the Netflix documentary is her maiden work as a full-fledged sound editor. We are excited over her achievement which was announced on July 13,” Nirupama’s mother Smitha Rajendran told TNIE.

Talking to TNIE over the phone from London, Nirupama said she could not come to terms with reality when the news came. “I was shocked. I shared the news only with my family on day one,” she told. Nirupama had last visited Kerala four months ago. Born in Kerala, Nirupama’s schooling and college were in Europe -- in Spain, Luxembourg and London -- as per the job of her father Rajendran Mandamparampil.

Emmy Awards on Sept 12

Nirupama ’s father Rajendran had earlier worked with steel manufacturing corporate ArcelorMittal and later in a shipping company. She had completed her master’s in sound engineering from the University of West Minster, UK.

Currently, Nirupama works with Molinare, a leading post-production company in London. Nirupama has an elder brother, Bharat, who is also working in the UK. The Emmy Awards will be announced on September 12.

