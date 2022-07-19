Home Entertainment Malayalam

Babu, Thampy Antony-starrer Headmaster  gets release date

The film is based on Karoor Neelakanta Pillai’s short story, Pothichor, and revolves around the hardships faced by school teachers in the early days following Independence.

Published: 19th July 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

Babu Antony-starrer, Headmaster, has a release date. The Rajeevnath directorial, also starring Thampy Antony, hits theatres on July 29. 

It is bankrolled by Sreelal Devaraj under the banner of Channel Five. The film is based on Karoor Neelakanta Pillai’s short story, Pothichor, and revolves around the hardships faced by school teachers in the early days following Independence, particularly a teacher who has to battle with his circumstances and fate.

Thampy Antony plays the headmaster, and Babu his son. The film also features Devi (daughter of actor Jalaja), Sanju Sivaram, Jagadish, Balaji, Akash Raj (son of lyricist Rajeev Alunkal), Kaladi Jayan, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, and Sethulakshmi among others.  It has music composed by Kavalam Sreekumar, son of master Kavalam Narayana Panicker. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babu Antony-starrer Headmaster Rajeevnath Pothichor School Teachers
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp