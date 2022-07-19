Babu, Thampy Antony-starrer Headmaster  gets release date

By Express News Service

Babu Antony-starrer, Headmaster, has a release date. The Rajeevnath directorial, also starring Thampy Antony, hits theatres on July 29.

It is bankrolled by Sreelal Devaraj under the banner of Channel Five. The film is based on Karoor Neelakanta Pillai’s short story, Pothichor, and revolves around the hardships faced by school teachers in the early days following Independence, particularly a teacher who has to battle with his circumstances and fate.

Thampy Antony plays the headmaster, and Babu his son. The film also features Devi (daughter of actor Jalaja), Sanju Sivaram, Jagadish, Balaji, Akash Raj (son of lyricist Rajeev Alunkal), Kaladi Jayan, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, and Sethulakshmi among others. It has music composed by Kavalam Sreekumar, son of master Kavalam Narayana Panicker.

Babu Antony-starrer, Headmaster, has a release date. The Rajeevnath directorial, also starring Thampy Antony, hits theatres on July 29. It is bankrolled by Sreelal Devaraj under the banner of Channel Five. The film is based on Karoor Neelakanta Pillai’s short story, Pothichor, and revolves around the hardships faced by school teachers in the early days following Independence, particularly a teacher who has to battle with his circumstances and fate. Thampy Antony plays the headmaster, and Babu his son. The film also features Devi (daughter of actor Jalaja), Sanju Sivaram, Jagadish, Balaji, Akash Raj (son of lyricist Rajeev Alunkal), Kaladi Jayan, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, and Sethulakshmi among others. It has music composed by Kavalam Sreekumar, son of master Kavalam Narayana Panicker.